Farmer granted GH¢10,000 bail for allegedly robbing miner

Source: GNA

The Nkawie circuit court has granted GH¢10,000.00 bail with surety to a 40-year-old farmer, for allegedly robbing a gold miner at Kotokuom, near Nkawie, in Ashanti Region.

Samuel Kwakye also known as (alias) ‘one blow’, pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court on January 11.



Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court presided by Nana Brew that the complainant was a gold miner at Anyinase near Kotokuom in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.



The prosecution said on December 4, 2015, Kwakye engaged the complainant to use his gold detector machine to separate gold from dust at an illegal mining site(galamsey) at Anyinase.



Chief Insp Acheampong said when the complainant arrived at the site, the accused dressed in military uniform and in a face mask, emerged from a nearby bush and attacked the complainant with a gun.



The prosecution said Kwakye seized the gold detector machine, valued at GH¢12,000.00, a weighing scale and gold dust from the complainant.

According to Chief Insp Acheampong, the accused also ordered the complainant to enter a mining pit after which he fired a gun at the back of the complainant.



The court heard that a good samaritan, who heard the gunshot, rescued the complainant and took him to the Nkawie-Toase Government Hospital.



Chief Insp Acheampong said on December 11, 2015, the accused was arrested at a galamsey site in the Eastern Region and handed over to the police at Nkawie.



Kwakye denied the charges in his caution statement but was charged by the police after investigations.