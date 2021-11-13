Farmer jailed 49 years for robbing a student at gunpoint

Issah robbed victim of his iPhone 12 Pro-Max mobile Phone valued GHC7, 000 and GHC470.000 cash

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 23-year-old farmer to 49 years imprisonment for robbing a student at gunpoint at Agobgba in the Greater Accra Region.

Yakubu Issah and his accomplice, whose name was given as Yaw, robbed Stephen Adjei of his iPhone 12 Pro-Max mobile Phone valued GHC7, 000 and cash in the sum of GHC470.00



Issah’s accomplice, Yaw pointed a gun at the forehead of the complainant and tried to shoot him but misfired.



Issah pleaded guilty to charges of possession of firearms and ammunition and robbery and pleaded with the Court to have mercy on him.



The Court presided over by Madam Patricia Amponsah, sentenced Issah to five years on the charge of possession of firearms and ammunition and the charge of robbery, gave him 49 years imprisonment, all to run concurrently, though he denied the charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.



Issah is expected to reappear on December 7 for case management conference in respect of the charge of conspiracy.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Evans Kesse, said the complainant was a level 100 student at the University of Ghana, Legon.



ASP Kesse said on November 8, this year, at about midnight, the complainant left his house at Agbogba, near Madina to buy food with a Range Rover vehicle.



He said when the complainant returned in about 30 minutes to open his gate, Issah and Yaw, now at large, rushed on him with pistols and demanded that he surrender whatever he had on him.



ASP Kesse said when the complainant realised that the two pistols were malfunctioning, he shouted for help, but Issah and Yaw robbed him of his phone and cash in the sum of GHC470 cedis.



He said the complainant, however, managed to apprehend Issah and he (complainant) held him till witnesses came to the scene and rescued the complainant after, which Issah was handed over to a Police Patrol.

ASP Kesse said the matter was later transferred to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department for further investigations.



He said in Issah’s caution statement, he indicated that he brought two Relay Falcon pistols and ammunitions from Pusiga, in the Northern Region to Accra, concealed in bags of local rice for “operations”.



ASP Kesse said Issah stated that he and his accomplice decided to commence their operation when they saw the complainant.



