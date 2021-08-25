Farmer sent to early grave over ‘palm wine tapping pipe’

The victim was murdered over a fight on 'palm wine tapping pipe

• A 45-year-old farmer has been shot dead by his friends

• The suspects have been identified as Mustapha, 35 and Paa Willie, 48



Residents of Nweneso No.1 in the Atwima Kwanwoma District are still in shock over the murder of a 45-year-old farmer, Yaw Kwakye.



The deceased was shot dead by two of his friends over an argument on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

According to an Otecfmghana.com report, the two suspects identified as Mustapha, 35, and Paa Willie, 48, shot the deceased who had gone to the farm on the day of the incident to reclaim his money and palm wine tapping pipe from his former colleagues.



Residents added that Yaw until his death worked with the two suspects who are currently in grasps of the police.



The Assembly Member of the area, Kwame Atinka, revealed that the lifeless body of Yaw was found on the farm his farm. The police have commenced an investigation into the matter.



Meanwhile, the body of Yaw Kwakye has been conveyed to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for autopsy.