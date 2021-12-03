Farmers Day remains one of the lasting legacies of Rawlings – Koku Anyidoho

CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has indicated that the Farmers Day celebration is one of the biggest legacies of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

National Farmers Day in Ghana is celebrated on the first Friday of December each year to recognise the contributions of farmers and fishers in the country.



The holiday is designed to pay respect to the importance of the farming and fishing industry in the socio-economic growth of Ghana.

In a tweet as part of the celebrations today Friday, December 3, Mr Anyidoho said “Papa J is gone: Farmers Day remains. Jerry John Rawlings instituted Farmers Day in 1985, and it remains one of his lasting legacies. Ayekooo to ALL our farmers and fishermen for keeping bodies and the soul of the nation alive. Long live Ghana.”



