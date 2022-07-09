Farmers hail Ejurahene for successfully stopping destructive invasion of nomadic herdsmen

Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II

Source: Antwi Boasiako John

Hundreds of farmers in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region have hailed the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II, for successfully halting the destructive invasion of nomadic herdsmen in the area.

The farmers noted that the move by the chief to stop all cattle herdsmen from working in the area has saved the Ashanti region's food basket from losing thousands of tonnes of farm produce.



The herdsmen are believed to come from neighbouring countries with large numbers of cattle according to the farmers engaged in nefarious activities including the destruction of farm crops, arable lands, pollution of water bodies, terrorising farmers, and raping of females in the communities among others.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Acting Chief for Ejura Dagomba Community and a seasoned farmer at Ejura Alhaji Sullemana Boode said the chief's intervention was timely



He added that farmers after the influx of these nomadic herdsmen lost hundreds of cedis and tonnes of food to overgazing.



The situation, he emphasized, threatened food security in the region as most farmers in Ashanti Region's biggest food basket were afraid to work on their farms over fear of losing their capital to the activities of the herdsmen.

"I must say we are very grateful to the chief of Ejura Barima Osei Hwedie II and the Municipal Security Council for protecting farmlands in Ejura"



The Agric Director for Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality, Ben Leo Ada who confirmed the story to OTEC News said Barimah Osei Hwedie's firm decision to bare the herdsmen from the area has saved thousands of hectares of farmlands in over 25 communities from destruction.



Mr. Ada who is also a member of a committee set up to collect data and evaluate the extent of damage caused by the herdsmen noted that the Municipal Agric Directorate has so far recorded zero cases of any form of destructive works by the herdsmen.



This, I must say has proven that the move by traditional authorities and security agencies and the Municipal Assembly to declare war on the herdsmen has indeed yielded good results.