Farmers in Nsoatre worried over impact of bad roads

Correspondence from the Bono Region

Farmers in the Koduakrom Electoral Area in Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have expressed concern over the nature of roads in the area.



The main 15 kilometres feeder road which links major food hubs such as Henekrom, Koduakrom, Mpatapo, Mempeasem, and Addai Boreso is in a very poor state hampering the activities of farmers.



Though the area is noted for the production of both foodstuffs and cash crops, the narrow stretch coupled with its deplorable nature makes it difficult for all road users.



According to the farmers, plantain, cashew, cassava, and cocoa are the major crops cultivated in the area but the poor road network makes it difficult for them to cart their produce to nearby market centres after harvest, a situation that contributes to post-harvest losses.



Sampson Benebe, a farmer and a resident of Henekrom told Ghanaweb that they mostly struggle to get to Nsoatre during emergency situations as drivers refuse to come there due to the nature of the road.



“Most of us are farmers and you know the hardships and risks we go through but because of the deplorable nature of the road we are unable to get to Nsoatre on time whenever there is an emergency situation.”

A cocoa farmer, Madam Akua Appia, indicated that farmers carting their produce to nearby market centres come at greater cost and stress and appealed to authorities to come to their aid by expanding and gravelling the road.



The Assembly Member for the area, John Lamptey, on his part underscored the importance of the road to the Municipality owing to the contribution of the communities on the stretch to the agricultural sector.



He revealed that the enclave alone produces about seventy percent of cash crops in Nsoatre but the nature of the road is thwarting the efforts of farmers in the affected communities.



Watch the lamentation of some of the farmers below:



