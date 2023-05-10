Farmers in the northern regions will vote for me to be flagbearer of NPP – Afriyie Akoto

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has indicated that the farmers who are from the northern regions will not hesitate to vote for him as the flagbearer of the party.

According to him, he met with these farmers, and they shared testimonies on the impact he has made in their lives as Minister for Food and Agriculture, hence why they will vote for him to become the party's flagbearer in November 2023.



"Most of these farmers I met in the Upper East, Upper West, and Savannah regions are also delegates and party constituency executives. The one million farmers are the ones who will bear witness to me. Just go to any farmer and ask about the impact I have had on their lives when I was Minister for Food and Agriculture. And they will confess to you; they will tell you. They will vote for me to win," citinewroom.com quoted Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as saying.

The former Food and Agriculture Minister is contending with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Addai Nimo, and Alan Kyerematen to contest the NPP's flagbearership race.



YNA/BOG