Farmers lament negative impact of illegal sand winning activities

Farmlands have been destroyed in the process

Scores of farmers in Makro Maase, a suburb of Asuboi in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region have lost properties and farmlands to illegal sand-winning activities.

Farmlands in the area have been destroyed by unknown illegal sand winners.



The Ayensuano district remains one of the food basket areas however the activities of illegal sand winners continue to hinder the progress of agriculture in the area.



Roads linking the farming communities in the area keep deteriorating due to the activities of these illegal sand winners.



The situation is having a huge toll on livelihoods as the farmers lose farmlands, properties and as well suffer post-harvest losses, according to the leader of the affected farmers Opanyin Samuel Nar Tetteh.



Speaking to Onua TV, he said the affected communities did not receive prior notice from the assembly or any authority.

He claimed that the sand winners allegedly were authorized by the Abuakwa Traditional Council to undertake the exercise without their notice or proper documentation.



He indicated that some of the farmers were assaulted in an attempt to quiz why their farms were being destroyed.



He has expressed fret over the situation and the fact that the alleged illegal sand winners refused to reclaim the farmland for future use.



Opanyin Tetteh, therefore, called on the government and security agencies to come to their aid as their livelihoods are left in the lurch.



The affected farmers have appealed to the government to swiftly intervene and curtail illegal sand-winning activities in the area to enhance agricultural practices.