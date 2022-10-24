Farming is expensive, the youth are not lazy – Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo

Social media has re-introduced the conversation about the rapid rise in youth unemployment. In the view of a cross-section of social media users, youth unemployment has been worsened by the current economic crisis.

Some netizens believe laziness is the reason for youth unemployment. In contrast, others say there is a window of opportunity in farming for young people to tap into, yet the youth refuse to seize that opportunity.



In a series of tweets sighted by GhanaWeb, the Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo, has slammed persons who quickly classify the youth as lazy due to their apparent minimal involvement in farming.



According to the presenter, farming is expensive, making it difficult for young people to undertake.



“Farming is expensive. Let’s be honest, it is even beginning to look like the rich people are the ones doing the farming,” she stated



“People talk about farming as if they are giving out free lands, paying for labour and the youth are refusing to do it. Even me, my dad gave me farmlands, we’ve not been able to find money to put it to use. Not having money is not equal to being lazy”, she explained.

Read her tweet below.



