Farming is good business - MCE

Jennifer Dede Adjabeng was speaking at the National Farmers Day celebration

Madam Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, Municipal Chief Executive, La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, has described farming as good business and urged Ghanaians not to see it only as an option for survival.

She, therefore, encouraged young people to develop an interest and invest in farming.



The MCE said this at the ninth Municipal and 37th National Farmers' Day Celebration in Accra.



Madam Adjabeng said farming was gradually becoming the game-changer for local economies and reiterated the call for residents to go into backyard gardens.



She stated the commitment of the Assembly and government to the growth of the sector with the provision of subsidised seedlings and fertilizers and congratulated farmers for feeding the nation.



Mr Maxwell Odonkor, Municipal Director of Agriculture, said the Directorate had assisted 76 interested households to establish home gardens.



He said 24 households were given seedlings and 650 cockerels.

Malam Shiabu Fuseni, 43, who was crowned the overall Best Municipal Farmer, received a corn mill and some farm implements.



He has 44 cows, 121 fowls, a number of sheep, goats, acres of lands of maize, plantain and vegetables.



Mr Isaac Tetteh, who was adjudged the physically challenged Best Farmer for the Municipality, said "disability is not a disease or a reason not to work."



"I am always happy when farming and forget I'm disabled," he added.



Madam Vida Obenewaa Tumfo, 51, and a mother of three, who won the Best Woman Farmer, said she was encouraged to work harder despite the numerous challenges and hardships.



The awardees were given prizes, including double door refrigerators, chest freezers, cutlasses, agrochemicals, tuna flicks, seedlings, fertilizers, and sprayers.