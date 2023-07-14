1
Fast track payment of arrears owed us – Private Health Service providers to Govt

Kwaku Agyemang Manu Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Private Health Service Providers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) wants the government to fast tack payment of arrears owed providers following disbursement of some GHC1Billion.

According to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) an amount of GHC977.4m has been paid to clear claims arrears for June to December 2022.

But according to the Health Service Providers, the disbursement covered only January to July 2023.

Speaking to Starr News, Samuel Donkor, Public Relations Officer of the Private Health Service Providers Association said members want government to fast track payment of outstanding arrears.

“We have received that of November, October, December and some of us to have received January of this year 2023. Sometimes when NHIA comes out and mentions such amounts it seems to people that they have cleared all arrears but the money they are paying to us is last year money and a few of us to have received January of this year. In fact, I can say 10% of us have received January and 70% of us have been cleared up to December 2022

“I think it is a good step, Dr. Okoe Boye is working and doing well. We are grateful and we hope that he’ll do more because everything we use in healthcare is disposable, so we have a lot to do. When this month ends, and we don’t receive another claim, then we are piling up again. We hope that he’ll catch up and we don’t pile up again. So, I can say they have done well but not all of us have been cleared to December 2022.”

