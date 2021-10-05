Father hacks son for tapping his palm trees

According to the victim, his father attacked him whiles he was asleep

A 63-year-old palm wine tapper, Gordon Teye, popularly known as ‘Kampala’, has butchered his son at Assin Amanbete Larteh, near Assin Anyinabirem, in the Assin South District of the Central Region for wine from his palm trees.

Narrating the incident to Angel FM’s Kwame Owusu Shadrack, Isaac Kwame Tetteh, 31, who is the victim said he was asleep on the night of Monday, October 4, 2021, when his father attacked him with a machete.



He said the father might have attacked him for fighting his brother who he has been tapping wine from his father’s Palm plantation.



“My brother had planned we should tap palm wine, but our father was having some of the palm trees so he (my brother) fell some of them in addition to what we were going to tap because he had said he wanted 100 pieces. So I agreed to work hand in hand with him so that the little we gain, I can get my share.



“So both of us did everything about it right from felling the palm trees till when we started tapping the wine. But after some time my brother complained about my attitude towards work and suggested he was going to hire a third party to work with,” he said.



This did not go down well with Tetteh who appealed to his brother to rescind his decision.

“I then told him to desist from the idea of hiring a third party because we had both started work from the onset. This led us to engage in some heated argument which we later ended…,” he explained.



My father after we ended the misunderstanding called me from my sleep on Monday night “and in an attempt to raise my head to respond to his call, he entered the veranda and started inflicting cutlass wounds on me.”



The victim who sustained severe injuries suspects the father’s action is due to the misunderstanding between him and his brother.



Kwame Tetteh has however been admitted at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu receiving treatment.



Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested by the Assin Anyinabrim Police assisting investigation.