Crime & Punishment

Father jailed for slashing off leg of two-year-old child

File photo: The court ordered the man to pay GHC6,000 as compensation to the child

The Agona Swedru Circuit Court has sentenced a 30-year-old father to seven years jail term in hard labour for cutting off the right leg of his two-year-old daughter.

Mawuli Dossu, a farmer at Wawase Amponsah-junction, near Agona Swedru who pleaded guilty to causing harm was convicted on his own plea and also ordered by the court to pay GHC6,000 as compensation to the child.



Prosecuting, Police Inspector Clara Salia told the Court presided over by Jonathan Desmond Nunoo that on December 14, 2019, a misunderstanding erupted between Mawuli and his wife Joana Amewu.



He said both of them became excessively angry and the woman cut her husband’s shirts into pieces so he also did same to the dress of his wife.

Police Inspector Salia said not satisfied, Mawuli again took a cutlass and attempted to slash his wife but she took to her heels and in his second attempt, the cutlass landed on the girl’s right leg, cutting it off completely.



The Prosecution said the girl was rushed to the Agona Swedru Municipal Government Hospital where she was admitted.



The matter was then reported to Agona Swedru Divisional office of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.