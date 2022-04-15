0
Menu
News

Father of 6 loses eye in fight over dog meat

Screenshot 2022 04 14 At 12 Mohammed lost his eye in a dog fight

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

A Father of 6 based in Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region has lost his sight forever after he was punched in the eye over dog meat.

The man whose name is given only as Mohammed is a dog meat vendor who is well known in Nkawkaw and its environs for selling the best dog meat which a delicacy among some residents

One David is said to have contracted him to provide some dog meat for his consumption.

Mohammed who knows where the best dog is in Nkawkaw is said to have taken GHC 70 to provide him with quality and tasty dog meat.

However, as prices keep skyrocketing in recent times, Mohammed could not get a gog for GHC 70 and therefore decided not to make the purchase of David’s behalf.

However, Mohammed also failed to return David’s GHC70 cedis; an action that infuriated him to visit the residence of Mohammed to seize his bicycle.

Mohammed went to David’s house to take his bicycle but a fight ensued leading to David punching the eyes of Mohammed. Mohammed was rushed to the hospital and has since lost his left eye.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding