Father of police officer killed in bullion van attack inconsolable at son’s funeral

It was an emotional sight as Father of the late lance-corporal, Emmanuel Osei, who was allegedly killed by some assailants during a bullion van robbery attack wept uncontrollably at the burial ceremony of his son.



Both parents were inconsolable at the burial grounds but the tears of the late lance corporal’s father intensified as it took a number of sympathizers to comfort him.



The popular saying ‘men don’t cry’ went missing at this particular moment as the late Emanuel Osei’s father was seen in some viral pictures seated with his wife and ‘crying his head off’.

The mortal remains of the late Constable General Emmanuel Osei now promoted to the rank of a Lance-corporal, has been laid to rest today, Saturday July 24, 2021.



The burial ceremony was witnessed by scores of sympathizers notably the Interior Minister Ambrose Derry, members of the Ghana Police service and many others.



The burial service took place at the Kasoa Nyanyano Kakraba School Park in the Gomoa East District in the central region.



Suspects arrested over Jamestown bullion van robbery attack



Meanwhile, the police have since the bullion van robbery incident arrested some four suspects.

The suspects according to reports were fished from their hideouts at Kyebi by the police at a mining site upon information gathered by the CID Headquarters in Accra.



