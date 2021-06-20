Father’s Day: I knew you were the kind of father I wanted my children to have - Lordina to John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama and family

Ghana’s Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has revealed that she knew from the word go that former president, John Dramani Mahama was going to be a great father for their children.



As the world marks this year’s Father’s Day celebration, Mrs Mahama in a post sighted by GhanaWeb has acknowledged her husband for the sacrifices and protection of her and their children.



“From the day I met you, I knew you were the kind of father I would want my children to have. Your gentleness, kindness and caring personality were the qualities that drew me to you. Looking back at our journey of love and parenting, I am convinced I chose the best life partner and father for our children,” part of Lordina Mahama’s post read.

The former First lady shared a family photo of herself and her husband with their four children. She added: “You mean the world to us; thank you for making our lives so beautiful and for being a perfect role model to many who look up to you. #HappyFatherDay, my John. With Love, from the Children and I. Lordina.”



