Father's Day: These men make fatherhood attractive

These fathers pride in their children

• It's Father's Day

•All around the world men who have played various roles as fathers are being acknowledged



•These Ghanaian public figures have served well as father's in their different capacities



Fathers! It’s their day today. All over the world, men who have been fathers; biologically or adopted, and even acted as father figures in the lives of various people are being celebrated today, the 20th of June, 2021.



Over the years, suggestions have been made that fathers are not well appreciated as well as mothers are, on their day; Mother’s Day.



This year, as part of efforts to mark the day and highlight the unquestionable role of fathers in society, GhanaWeb takes a look at some of our very own public figures who have over time, emerged to flaunt their children and have undoubtedly played very significant roles in their lives.



Akufo-Addo:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has 5 gorgeous daughters and many grandchildren whom he has, on many occasions, been sighted in beautiful photographs with.



His wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo has also not hidden his role as she appreciates him on days like his birthday and Father’s Day.





Stonebwoy:







His two children; Catherine Jidula and L Janam Joachim Sateka, whom he had with his beautiful wife Louisa have never been hidden from the public’s eye. In various posts on social media, Stonebwoy has expressed his love for them.





A photo with his adorable daughter caught the eye of many as he marked her first birthday in April.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Same Dzata George has two children, a daughter and son, Adre with his gorgeous wife; Vera



Dumelo:







After their eye-catching wedding ceremony, John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty, welcomed their son, John Dumelo Junior. The actor has not failed to flaunt his pride in so many photoshoots, sometimes with his wife also.





Mahama:John Dramani Mahama has some fine young men and a daughter with his wife Laudina Mahama. He has not failed to showcase them, especially Farida, his daughter when he has a chance. He has been sighted on many occasions with his sons and daughter.

Sarkodie:







His daughter Titi has become very popular because of her father’s constant mention of her. The rapper has two kids; Adalyn Owusu Addo and son Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr with his beautiful wife Tracy. He has not failed to show his children to the world.



Okyeame Kwame:







Theirs is an adorable father-children relationship. Okyeame Kwame not only does matching dressing and takes photos with his children. He involves them in his career. Sometimes, they join him on shows, at other times, in music videos. It’s obvious he loves his children; Sir Kwame Nsiah Bota and Shanti Antwiwaa Nsiah Apau and his beautiful wife, Annica Nsiah Apau.









On many occasions, his sons; Jordan, Rahim and Andre Ayew, have touted his significant role in their and lives and career as footballers. Mr. Abedi Pele who is known as one of Africa’s greatest players of all times has coached his children and spoken about their credible talents on several occasions too. He also has a daughter, Imani Ayew.



Medikal:







He and his wife, Fela Makafui have a daughter; Island. She has been the rapper’s pride and he has expressed this many times in posts he has made on social media.