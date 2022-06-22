Father’s Day is a complete waste of time - NDC Executive

Father's day is celebrated worldwide annually

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

An executive member of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has dismissed the commemoration of fathers’ day as a complete waste of time.

In a write-up venting his frustration with the passion that Ghanaians have for the commemoration of the day on June 19, Mr Ashitey Adjei, who is affectionately called Moshake, said the commemoration of the day is also an unwitting way for poor people to dash free money to telecommunication companies (telcos).



“On the so-called fathers’ day, I received a lot of calls and messages from people all around Ghana wishing me a “happy father’s day.”



Then it struck me, at the end of the day, who really is benefitting from these calls and text messages? The telcos!



“And so to those who called, what benefit, really, is in it for them? And also for me who received the calls, what good did I gain from receiving such fanciful calls? Nothing. But for MTN, Vodafone and Airtel, every call translated to cedis for them,” Moshake wrote.



Additionally, he pointed out that such commemorations have come to create unnecessary pressure on people to please parental figures. “if you are in one of these one man churches and it is father’s day, you will see the head pastors suddenly sending text messages. They are expecting you to send them money or other gifts and if you don’t, you are looked down upon. And so you are under pressure to send something”

For Moshake, the wastefulness of the whole thing is even more poignant at the current time when global inflation due to factors such as the Russia/Ukraine war and COVID-19 have made life already very unbearable for many.



Arguing that he is not nitpicking, Moshake pointed out that many people use commemorations such as ‘Fathers’ Day’ to camouflage their actual responsibility which is to keep in touch with loved ones all the time.



“We are a very religious country and irrespective of whether we are Muslims, Christians or African traditional religion practitioners, we are under requirement to love our parents unconditionally. Many people do not carry out this responsibility to love their parents throughout the year and only send terse text messages to their parents on ‘Fathers’ Day’ or so-called ‘Mothers’ Day’ and then they think that is enough,” Moshake wrote.



For others too, he pointed out, commemorations like Fathers’ Day or Mothers’ Day, “have become opportunity to ritualize the relationships with parents so that even on the day if they do not have money, they must scrounge for money to buy airtime or even send money to parent figures in their lives through mobile money transfers.



All of these are wastes that unnecessarily burden people.”

He pointed out that, “some of the people that called to wish me “happy father’s day” were people that I had just spoken to the previous day, so where is the sense in calling me to wish me, a happy fathers’ day, less than 24 hours after we had spoken?”



Moshake took issues with such commemorations, pointing out that, “From birthdays, to mothers’ day to fathers’ day, to Valentine’s Day and Jubilee commemorations and many more are unnecessary impositions from the West that as Africans we must endeavour to shake off.



Our simple responsibility is to love God and love our neighbours as ourselves. Finish!.”