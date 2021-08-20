Father whips 9-year-old daughter with electrical wire for stealing GH¢20

The police has urged the general public to help arrest the suspect

A father, Philemon Alowah, who is also a Trotro driver at Nnudu_Akwamu in the Eastern Region is on the run after heavily beating his 9-year-old daughter and inflicting multiple wounds on her body.

According to sources, the suspect used electrical wire to whip his daughter after she allegedly stole his GH¢20.



The incident happened on the 19th of August 2021 around 7 p.m. in the evening.



Speaking with Atinka News Team, the victim, Abigail Ntiamoah, said her father started complaining of his missing GH¢20 when he came from town.



The father then accused her of stealing the money and based on that, he started beating her with electrical wire.



The case was later reported to the Assembly Member of that area, Asare Patrick who decided to make an official complaint at the Frankadua Police Station.

Meanwhile, a police medical report form has been secured for the child to receive treatment.



The culprit is yet to be apprehended.



The police has also urged the public to help find the father of the child.



“Information reaching us indicates that he is on the run. Any information about him should be forwarded to the nearest police station or through this number…..0594887839,” the Police stated.