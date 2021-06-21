Fathers in Tema celebrate Father’s Day in grand style

Source: SVTV Africa

Father’s Day has always experienced calmness, unlike mother’s day. However, BMT Bar hopes to change the course of events with ‘Berma Nkwan’ Father's Day at Tema Community 1.

Speaking to the CEO of BMT Bar, Derrick Gameli stated that he believes it is the best time to appreciate men for their hard work and dedication to family.



“My friends and I are all fathers so we decided to organise this because when it's mother's day, the whole world cheers but it's not like that for fathers. We can also celebrate ourselves by cooking for our women and friends on this day,” he said.



Being in its second year, 'Berma Nkwan' saw a huge turnout with fathers making breakfast and lunch for patrons. Organised in groups, the fathers made local dishes like light soup, cat soup, ‘Aponkye krakra’ soup among others.

Due to its success, BMT Bar seeks to make it an annual event and hopes to receive support and sponsorship from brands as well. The event saw participation from other regions and countries.



