Fear of Tidal Waves Grips Residents of Moree

Residents of Moree are calling on the state for a sea defense project

Residents of Moree Apese Mpoano in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (A.A.K) District of the Central Region are appealing to government through their Member of Parliament, Mr. Elvis Morris Donkoh, to construct a sea defense along their beaches to prevent the sea from claiming their homes.

Chairman for Moree Urban Council, who doubles as the Assembly Member for Old Court Electoral Area, Hon. Boison speaking to journalists claimed that the ongoing sea defense projects at Anomabo, Elmina, and Cape Coast have caused sea waves to push into Moree resulting in the destruction of a premix fuel station and other properties already.



According to him, pragmatic steps must urgently be taken to salvage the situation.



Some residents also threatened to fight any group that would try to intervene should the unfortunate happen if government fails to construct the sea defense.

Member of Parliament for AAK, Elvis Morris Donkoh pledged his commitment to ensuring that the sea defense is constructed to help them live comfortably in the area.



He said the Moree Apese Mpoano may not have been considered at the time of assessing the need to construct the sea defense in parts of the region. He noted an impact assessment will be done to ascertain the actual problem at Moree and the necessary resolution adopted. Currently, the construction of sea defense walls is ongoing in Anomabo, Elmina, and Cape Coast.