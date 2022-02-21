Fear of losing 2024 elections cause of NDC’s stiff opposition to E-Levy – A/R Minister

Ashanti Region Minister Simon Osei-Mensah

Ashanti Region Minister Simon Osei-Mensah has described the opposition’s stiff resentment to the passage of E-Levy as stemming from the fear of losing the 2024 general elections.

Mr Osei Mensah is of the view that the E-Levy, if passed and implemented, would rake enough revenue for government to change the living standards of Ghanaians, hence NDC’s continuous push against the policy with stern opposition.



The Ashanti Region Minister spoke exclusively on Saturday, February 19 on Akoma FM‘s weekend political show Wonsom, which is also televised live on Onua TV.



Among the issues he addressed, the Electronic Transactions Levy was very topical.

He told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the NDC knows that when the E-Levy is finally passed, we will be able to turn the economy around within a short possible time, a situation that will put the opposition in a very disadvantaged position which will make them lose the 2024 elections”.



When asked updates on the several ongoing hospitals projects in the Region, he explained that “the Afari Military Hospital will be commissioned together with the Sawuah Regional Hospital before end of this year, Fomena and Kumawu are steadily on course”.



Mr Osei-Mensah, after touching on the health facilities again, waded into the e-levy debate and appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind the government with goodwill to ensure basic developments are reached.