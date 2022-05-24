Feeding a student with 97 pesewas sheer wickedness – Brigitte Dzogbenuku slams government

Presidential Candidate for PPP, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

The 2020 Presidential Candidate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has chastised the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government over the ailing school feeding program.

She said the government was cruel by allocating 97 pesewas for each student under the program.



“How much is the amount? Feeding each student with 97 pesewas for school is sheer wickedness,” the former beauty queen told the host of Women on the Frontline, Magoo, on TV XYZ.



Her concerns come after members of the School Feeding Caterers Association boycotted cooking services last week over what they have described as an inadequate school feeding grant.



They had vowed not to cook until the government increased the current feeding grant from ¢0.97 to ¢3 per child.



Reacting to the issue, Brigitte Dzogbenuku indicated that basic education had been neglected under the Akufo-Addo government, saying the pupils are not getting the necessary attention they ought to get from policymakers.



To her, the children would surely be served foods that lack nutrients should the government decides not to increase the price of food per student.

“We have to commend the caterers under the school feeding program. They have done so well managing this small amount to cook for these children,” Madam Dzogbenuku noted.



“Those of us in these huge cars and SUVs, would we give that (97 pesewas) to our children?”



“Even if I’m to do politics, I’ll refer to Dr. Papa Kwasi Nduom who said we should focus more on the basic school,” she added.



Brigitte Dzogbenuku who said she’s passionate about Ghana’s education sector urged the government to also focus on basic education since that is the foundation of the entire educational setup.



“If you feed children with 97 pesewas, how do they grow mentally, how do they grow physically?” She quizzed.