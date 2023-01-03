Fees charged for the 2022/2023 academic year legal – UG

The University of Ghana, Legon

The University of Ghana, Legon, has set the record straight on the increase in Academic Facility User Fees (AFUF) for the 2022/2023 academic year.

This comes on the back of concerns raised by student leaders that the increase in fees exceeds the 15 per cent threshold approved by Parliament.



A statement issued by the University of Ghana on Monday, 2 January 2023, signed by its Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah sought to “correct false information being circulated about adjustments of Academic Facility User Fees by the University for the 2022/2023 academic year.”



According to the University, “the adjustments of fees by the University is based on rates approved by Parliament and communicated through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).”



It explained that Parliament had approved a 5 per cent increment for the 2019/2020 academic year, which the University had staggered, with the authorisation coming mid-semester.



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the increment should have been implemented, student leaders pleaded for a suspension due to the economic impact of the pandemic on parents.

“In effect, therefore, the University of Ghana charged students subsidised fees for the 2019/2020, 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic years, rather than the approved fees,” the statement said.



It disclosed that following a meeting on Tuesday, 13 December 2022, and internal consultations, the implementation of the increment was approved by the University Council particularly due to the high cost of operation.



Thus, the increment was effected based on the 15 percent approved by Parliament on the initial 5 per cent for the 2019/2020 academic year.



It therefore assured “students, parents and all stakeholders that fees charged for the 2022/2023 academic year are legal and duly based on approved fee levels as authorised by Parliament.”



It added that: “The University recognises the current difficult economic situation in the country, and as such has provided for flexible fee payment terms for students.”