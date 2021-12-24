Fellow Ghanaians: Akufo-Addo to deliver Christmas message to Ghanaians at 6pm

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver his message at 6:00PM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Friday December 24, 2021 deliver a Christmas message to Ghanaians.



The season of Christmas is marked across the world by Christians to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The president is expected to share his send goodwill message to all citizens as they celebrate the festive season as well as highlight some prospects of the coming year.



Apart from sharing his goodwill message, the President is likely to urge Ghanaians to adhere to safety protocols with respect to the novel coronavirus as the country begins to witness another surge in cases of the Omicron variant.



The address, according to a circular issued by the Jubilee House will air at 6:00 PM tonight on state-owned Ghana Television and across major television and radio channels.



