Fellow Ghanaians, Akufo-Addo to ease border restrictions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is said to have been engaged in crunch meetings in the past few days over the restrictions imposed by the government in the fight against coronavirus.

Two years after the advent of the pandemic, calls have been heightened for the country to review the curbs imposed as per the Imposition of Restrictions Act, Act 1012.



The country’s entry point by flight, Kotoka International Airport (KIA), was reopened in September, 2020 but land borders have been shut since March, 2020.



Leading calls is the Minority in Parliament, whose members last Tuesday asked President Akufo-Addo to open the land borders.



The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, on Wednesday, March 16 said on 3FM‘s Sunrise that “a task force is trying to look at what needs to be done because we have been there before, though we didn’t get that close to where we have lower reported cases now”.

On Thursday, March 17, Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah hinted at a soon-to-be-announced review of the restrictions by the president.



The address will also be extended to tackle the “escalating” petroleum prices.



