Female bar operator allegedly kills 48-year-old man with crate

A 40-year-old drinking bar operator, Veronica Djoazaa, is standing trial at the Ashaiman District Court for the death of a 48-year-old man.



The deceased, Anthony Apurum, reportedly died after he was attacked on October 2, 2021, by the suspect at her bar when he had gone there to buy alcohol.



The incident reportedly occurred at Zenu-Atadeka in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality, AdomOnline reported.

Madam Djoazaa reportedly hit the deceased in the head with a drink crate during an altercation that ensued between her and Apurum.



Presenting facts of the case in court, Chief Inspector Kofi Aggrey said the deceased, while taking a drink he had bought at the bar, got into a misunderstanding with Madam Djoazaa who in the process picked up the empty crate and threw it at him.



The empty bottles crate reportedly landed on the head of the deceased leaving him with a severe injury causing him to bleed profusely.



The deceased, realising the extent of the injury, in turn made a formal report to the Zenu Atadeka Police where he was issued with a Police Medical Form for treatment.



The deceased reported to a hospital where he was treated and discharged.

His condition however deteriorated on October 12, 2021, and was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for medical attention but died later while on admission.



The suspect was then arrested and put before court. She has been remanded after her plea for bail was denied by the court.



The suspect is expected back in court on October 26, 2021.



Meanwhile, an autopsy conducted on the deceased has established the cause of his death to be “blunt head trauma, cerebral oedema with tonsillah herniation” which a pathologist interpreted as unnatural death.