Female candidates dominate WASSCE

Female candidates have soared above their male counterparts in numbers for the past four years in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), keeping the status quo in 2022 with 219,130 to 203,753.

Data from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) reveals that a total of 422,883 candidates from 977 participating schools across the country were expected to sit for the examination starting today August 1, to Tuesday September 27, 2022.



In 2021, out of a total of 446,321 candidates, the females dominated the figures with 224,884 as against 221,437 males.



In 2020, out of 346,098 candidates, there were 175,231 females and 170,867 males.



For 2019, the females were 246,529 against 263,295 males, totalling 509, 824.



The Ashanti Region, for the past four years, has been registering the highest number of candidates with females outnumbering the males. In 2019, the Ashanti region had 41,424 females against 40,977 males. In 2020, the males dominated slightly with 44,063 as against 43,232 females.

There were 54,422 males and 54,063 females in 2021. A total of 53,469 females and 50,865 females in 2022.



The case is not different for the Greater Accra Region, which records more females than males.



On a regional basis for this year’s examination, Greater Accra registered 22,301 females and 19,660 males.



There were 24, 939 females against 22, 655 males in 2021.



Also, in 2020 the females registered 19,484 while the males recorded 18,490 candidates.

In 2019, the female candidates stood at 19,401, as against 17,730 males.



For this year’s examination, Ashanti region had the highest number of 104,334 candidates followed by Bono, Ahafo and Bono East with 60,199 candidates with Upper West, recording the least figure of 7,783 candidates.



According to WAEC, there will be 775 designated examination centres and supervisors across the country for this year’s examinations.