Female student killed at Cape Coast, private parts removed by unknown assailants

The identity and family of the deceased is yet to be established

Murdered lady suspected to be student of Ola College of Education or University of Cape Coast

Body of lady with missing parts found in a pool of blood



Police investigating suspected murder in Cape Coast



A young lady believed to be in her early twenties has reportedly been killed in a suspected ritual murder with some of her body parts removed.



The incident is said to have occurred on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Ola, a suburb of Cape Coast in the Central Region.



According to a report by Kasapafmonline.com, the deceased whose lifeless body was found along the road of Ola College of Education is suspected to be a student of the College or the University of Cape Coast.



Residents who discovered the deceased’s light-skinned body lying in a pool of blood with several machete wounds have been thrown into a state of shock.

Eyewitnesses said they initially assumed she had been knocked dead by a driver who escaped but realized after getting close that her vagina had been removed with blood oozing from her nose and mouth.



A physical inspection of the body showed the removal of some of her body parts by her assailants who are suspected to have removed them for ritual purposes.



The police were later informed and moved to the scene where the body was conveyed to the Cape Coast Hospital mortuary for preservation.



Police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the murder with the family of the deceased also yet to be identified.



Meanwhile, Authorities of the Ola College of Education and the University of Cape Coast have not yet confirmed whether the deceased was a student of either of the schools.