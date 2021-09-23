Females remain a greater proportion of Ghana’s population - GSS

Logo of Ghana Statistical Service

The Ghana Statistical Service has released provisional figures of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The outcome of the census which started in June indicates that the country's current population is 30.8 million.



According to the GSS, the population has increased by 6.1 million from the 24.7 million recorded in 2010, constituting an annual intercensal growth rate of 2.1%.



Gender Demography



The provisional figures further indicated that females continue to dominate the population as has been the trend for the past four censuses.

They outnumber males in 10 out of the 16 regions.



Overall, females make up 50.7% of the population and males 49.3%, giving a national sex ratio of 97 males for every 100 females.



