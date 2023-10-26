Feminists Group takes on Freda Prempeh over ‘insensitive, reckless’ comments on Volta floods

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh

The Alliance for Feminists CSOs (AFCOs) has taken a swipe at the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh over what it contends to be insensitive comments relative to the humanitarian crisis triggered by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The group in a statement called out Freda Prempeh for the statement which they believe does not reflect events that preceded the spillage of the dam by the Volta River Authority.



AFCOs punched holes in the comments by Freda Prempeh, insisting that her quest to blame the residents and absolve the government of blame is condemnable and reckless.



The group also questioned the validity of Freda Prempeh’s claim that a simulation exercise was organized prior to the spillage of the dam.



“The Alliance of Feminists CSOs (AFCSOs) condemns in categorical terms the insensitive comments made by the Sanitation Minister (Freda Prempeh) towards the victims affected by the Akosombo dam spillage. Her Public Relations (PR) comments seeking to blame everyone for the spillage and the effects of it except the government and the state agencies charged with such responsibilities is not only reckless but unfortunate and insensitive.



“While she was seeking to achieve this, she not only deepened the perception that the government did not take the issue seriously but ended up making mockery of herself, especially as a woman. Such reckless comment should not be coming from a Minister who is paid by the taxpayer including the victims of the disaster.



“Issues raised seeking to defend the government are not only baseless but blatant falsehoods. As a woman herself, while women and children are deeply affected by this man-made disaster, the least one would have expected was sympathizing with the victims and calling on the government to provide shelter and implement other interventions swiftly rather than blaming the victims. Her claim that the people were duly notified is nothing but a complete falsehood,” parts of the statement read.

Freda Prempeh has come under attack recently following comments deemed reckless by some notable persons and groups.



The minister at a forum organized by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in Accra on Monday, Oct 23, had accused residents in the Lower Volta area of failing to move to higher ground as advised.



She said “The Akosombo dam spillage, even though Volta River Authority, National Disaster Management Organisation, the Water Resources Commission, came together to educate the people in the community and did simulation exercises with them even at Mepe, yet, they refused to leave. They did not want to be evacuated, and they stayed there till the end when we started spilling.”



“Unfortunately, look at what is happening, and the government has to spend millions of money on relief items, and education. The water in the whole area is contaminated and the Ghana Water Company and Water Resources Commission will have to spend millions of money to treat the water before we can pass it through our pipes.”







