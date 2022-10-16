0
Menu
News

Feotus found in dumpster at Bejamese, Oti

Baby File An infant was found at a dumping site

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Residents of Bejamese in the Nchumuru District of the Oti Region were thrown into a state of shock when they discovered an infant dumped in a dumping site in a bag.

The baby girl was found wrapped and dumped on the site shortly after it was believed to be aborted.

Children who visited the site early morning to pick scraps, chanced on the bizarre incident, opened it and find out the bag contains a baby.

The mother is alleged to be a 2022 graduate of Krachi High School who visited her friends at Bejamese days after their final exams to cause the abortion.

Sources reveal that, traditional authorities have taken over the case, preventing police and public from sharing videos or details of the outcome. Also, it’s believed that the family of the mother of the baby has agreed to meet the demands of the chiefs to perform the needed rituals on the land.

According to sources, friends of the victim have also been charged by the chiefs for accompanying the graduate in such act.

An eyewitness, who’s name for some reason cannot be discussed says, the children run to him that they saw a baby in a bag while looking for scraps.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa