Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Cadillac: Check out more exotic cars at presidential staffer’s wedding

Fans are always intrigued by classic cars usually displayed at events and the case was no different at the latest and ‘most-talked-about’ wedding that went viral on social media.

One major characteristic of Nadia Adongo and her husband Kwesi Fynn’s lavish wedding is the fleet of expensive cars that turned heads on social media.



A long list of luxury vehicles including about 6 red Ferraris, Rolls Royces, Cadillac Escalades, Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs, Large Lexus SUVs, Mercedes Benz Brabus, and G wagons, and many more were captured among the groom’s convoy.



With some being either the latest or limited edition, these cars had customized number plates that boldly spelled the wedding’s two hashtags; #WHYFYNNAD23 #FYNNAD23.



Not forgetting the guests’ car park that was also filled with another section of lush vehicles due to the caliber of personalities who showed up for the event.



These, however, drew massive reactions from netizens who were either thrilled or questioned the couple’s source of wealth.



The bride, Nadia Adongo, is the Deputy Head of Diaspora affairs at the Office of the President, and her husband, Kwesi Fynn, is said to be a business tycoon.

