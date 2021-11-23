Fetish priest in the grips of the police after shooting a taxi driver to death

The fetish priest is in police custody

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Dompoase district police have arrested 34-year-old fetish priest, Komfo Colllins after shooting a taxi driver to death.

The sad incident which happened at Agogoso, a suburb of Dompoase in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region has thrown residents into a state of shock and mourning.



Kwadwo Anokye, an eyewitness said, Antwi Bismark who is a taxi driver woke up early morning on Monday to begin the daily business that earned him a living.



According to Anokye, the deceased offloaded his first passengers at a nearby community called Ahensan, from Agogoso, and upon returning back to the taxi station, he met the spiritually filled fetish priest who was indiscriminately shooting in the air.

“The fetish priest who could be seen deep in the spirit and was shooting sporadically into the air, unfortunately, shot the taxi driver after the gun's direction went wrong. He was shot on the chest and died on the spot without uttering a word".



The body of Antwi has since been deposited at Benito Hospital morgue in Dompoase for an autopsy and preservation whiles the fetish priest is in the custody of the Dompoase police to aid the investigation.



According to the eyewitness, Bismark Antwi left behinf a wife and four children.