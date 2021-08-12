Fetish priestess charges against husband for defiling their 15-year-old daughter

Ama Mansa and her husband Efo

A Kumasi-based woman has sworn to torment her husband for life for allegedly having an amorous relationship with her daughter.

Ama Mansa insisted that her husband of many years, Efo, had constantly had sexual relations with her 15-year-old daughter she had from a previous marriage.



The sexual act, she said, started with her second child, but the 22-year-old was grown enough to put Efo in his right place.



He later tried his luck with the minor and succeeded many times, while Sister Ama was still living under his roof.



Narrating the genesis on Nhyira FM’s Obra, madam Mansa remarked that she suspected the duo for the first time when they were involved in games a father and step-daughter should not attempt.



She added that another instance was when her 15-year-old daughter snatched Efo’s cloth from the bath house, while he was showering; and rather than get infuriated, the latter simply laughed it off.



The last straw that broke the camel’s back was when Efo is said to have requested oral sex from one of Ama Mansa’s four daughters.

The knowledge of knowing she was in rivalry with her daughter weighed her down, forcing her to pack out of the home and ordered her daughter to move back in with her biological father.



But, the minor, on the blind side of her mother, stayed for few more months alone with Efo and that was when they had the leverage to intensify their relationship, she claimed.



Defending himself on the same interview, Efo, who confirmed the demand for oral sex did happen, was quick to add that it was under the influence of alcohol, for which he apologised for.



Efo, however, insisted that he had no sexual relations whatsoever with the minor.



On why he accepted to accommodate her, Efo said it was out of empathy and the fact that he is a tribesman of the girl’s father.



Despite denying allegations, madam Mansa, a repented fetish priestess, is positive the crime happened, following consultations with other priests and pastors.