Fetish priestess, others arrested for butchering two for preaching against idol worship

Two persons are suffering severe machete wounds after they were butchered by a Fetish priestess Okomfuo Asantewaa, her husband and son for preaching at a popular information center at Dabaa in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

On Monday, December 13, 2021, MyNewsGh.com reported that Okomfuo Asantewaa, her husband and son attacked an Evangelist and his members for preaching at Dabaa in order to win souls for Christ.



Their public address system and other gadgets were destroyed during the attack by Okomfuo Asantewaa and her machete-wielding thugs.



An elder identified as Opoku Acheampong was also suffered a severe wound on his head and is currently receiving treatment in the area



The son of Elder Opoku Acheampong, Owusu Sekyere speaking in an interview with Pure FM's Osei Kwadwo, “I was asleep when I received a call that my father has been beaten by Okomfuo Asantewaa, her husband and son for preaching against idols worship”.

According to Owusu Sekyere, “I went to Okomfuo Asantewaa’s house to find out why she and her husband attacked my father. When I got there, Okomfou Asantewaa told me she is not against preaching but she won’t allow people to condemn idol worship so she attacked my father because she preached against idol worship” Owusu Sekyere disclosed



He explained, “When I was trying to address the issue, her husband came out with cutlass and butchered me and my brother who accompanied me to their house”.



“We were rushed to Dabaa Hospital for treating but my brother is in critical condition”.



Meanwhile Okomfuo Asantewaa, her husband and son have been arrested by Abuakwa Police Command for interrogation.