Few cases of rain expected over Northern and Middle sectors - GMet

Ghana Meteorological Agency

Source: GNA

Moderate thunderstorms and rains are expected over a few places in the Northern and Middle sectors of the country tonight.

The Coastal sector would remain partly cloudy with chances of slight rains.



A forecast signed by Madam Stella Boateng, Duty Forecaster, Ghana Meteorological Agency and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said early morning mist was expected over parts of the Southern half Thursday morning.

It said the entire country would be cloudy during the early hours of Thursday but would turn sunny with the progress of the day.