Fiaseman Senior High School needs a new library

Interior of the Fiaseman Senior High School library

Correspondence from Western Region

Students of Fiaseman Senior High School in Tarkwa in the Western Region have appealed to the government and organisations to come to their aid in getting a new library for the school.



The current library can accommodate about forty students at a time, making it difficult for all the students numbering over 2,700 to have access to it.



GhanaWeb’s visit to the school's library indicates that one of the classrooms was used for the library when the one-storey classroom block was built and has since not seen any renovation.



The nets in the windows are tarted, making way for mosquitoes into the library.



According to the students, “we need a bigger library that can accommodate more students at a time, more shelves so that books can be displayed and more modern books.”





Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the Library Committee Chairman of the school, Mr. Charles Quajan noted the population of the school has increased making it difficult for all students in a class to occupy it.



“On the timetable, we have periods for the library so as and when a class has a library, at least we can have forty students at a time, due to the larger size of the class, all of them cannot have access”, he explained.



Mr. Quajan added that “we need to get a new net for the window to fortify the place to deter birds from coming in to put up their nest and also to drive away lizards that come here to drop their excreta in the library”.



He appealed to benevolent people to donate a lot of books, especially the African Writers Series books, complementary and supplementary books to help our students who are eager to read a book at least every two days.



