Field staff who worked on 2020 elections paid – EC

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission(EC) has to date paid all staff who worked during the 2020 elections, a Press statement by the EC has said.

This is in response to reports suggesting that the Election Management Body(EMB) is yet to pay some 200, 000 field staff who worked on the 2020 Elections.



The EC in its statement described the claims as falsehood insisting this is an attempt to malign and impugn the integrity of the EC.



“For the records the EC in a bid to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public funds, instituted a system whereby field staff were paid through their bank accounts. This was a departure from the previous practice where huge sums of money running into several millions were carried in bags for the purpose of paying staff in the field across the country.



“For the 2020 elections, all payments to field staff were done through the bank accounts. Indeed, an opportunity was given for correction of wrong account details supplied throughout 2021. All persons who corrected and resubmitted their correct account numbers were duly paid. The records to this effect are available.

“We wish to state that any person or groups of persons claiming nonpayment by the Commission for work done during the 2020 elections do not exist. They are ghosts.”



Below is a copy of the Statement:



