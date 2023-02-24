1
Menu
News

Field staff who worked on 2020 elections paid – EC

EC Chair Jean Mensah Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Electoral Commission(EC) has to date paid all staff who worked during the 2020 elections, a Press statement by the EC has said.

This is in response to reports suggesting that the Election Management Body(EMB) is yet to pay some 200, 000 field staff who worked on the 2020 Elections.

The EC in its statement described the claims as falsehood insisting this is an attempt to malign and impugn the integrity of the EC.

“For the records the EC in a bid to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public funds, instituted a system whereby field staff were paid through their bank accounts. This was a departure from the previous practice where huge sums of money running into several millions were carried in bags for the purpose of paying staff in the field across the country.

“For the 2020 elections, all payments to field staff were done through the bank accounts. Indeed, an opportunity was given for correction of wrong account details supplied throughout 2021. All persons who corrected and resubmitted their correct account numbers were duly paid. The records to this effect are available.

“We wish to state that any person or groups of persons claiming nonpayment by the Commission for work done during the 2020 elections do not exist. They are ghosts.”

Below is a copy of the Statement:

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich