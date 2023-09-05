Fifi Kwetey launches ‘Arise for Ghana Series’

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress NDC, Fifi Kwetey

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has introduced "Arise for Ghana Series," a thought-provoking online episodic short broadcast aimed at addressing critical issues relating to leadership, governance, values, attitudes and actions that shape national development.

In the inaugural episode, Fifi Kwetey, made a call on all Ghanaians, starting with NDCitizens, to arise for Ghana and embrace the weighty responsibility of nation-building.



He explained that “the Arise for Ghana is a series meant to speak to all patriots of the land- which words incidentally constitute the very first line of the NDC anthem."



The series urges all patriots of the land, starting from the members of the NDC and by extension all Ghanaians including NPP sympathizers, to arise for the nation and love the country much more.



Fifi Kwetey, in a Facebook post, explained that the call is for millions of NDC supporters and all Ghanaians to appreciate the magnitude of the difficulties facing the nation today and hence the need for all patriots to rise to the challenge of putting the nation above all other considerations.

The General Secretary emphasized that the NDC is dedicated to nurturing individuals who hold their country dear and prioritize it in all their endeavours. He noted that the series aims to affect the psyche of Ghanaians given the critical juncture we find ourselves today.



"Arise for Ghana" will be a weekly series broadcast on both Fifi Kwetey and the NDC's social media platforms.



KOD