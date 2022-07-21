Fifteen District Mining Committees inaugurated in Four Regions of the North

Mireku Duker with the chiefs and members of the committees

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The government’s resolve to stamp out illegal and irresponsible small-mining risk being unsuccessful if it is not backed by the patriotic efforts of Ghanaians and the synergetic work of relevant state institutions, Deputy Lands Minister, Hon. George Mireku Duker has stated.

According to him, government has demonstrated beyond doubt that purging the mining sector of all forms of illegalities is a priority but government’s efforts will be unyielding if the populace do not denounce the menace and join forces with the government to achieve to eradicate it.



Addressing the committee members at the inauguration of District Mining Committees for the four Northern regions: Upper East, Upper West, North East and Northern Regions, the Deputy Minister stressed that the repudiation of the destructive galamsey by Ghanaians should not be evidenced only through word of mouth but through actions that complement the efforts of the government.



He charged the committee members to act above reproach and exhibit selflessness, fairness and firmness in their activities and also reminded them of their task of ensuring that mining institutions respect the dictates of the license granted them by the Minerals Commission.



“You are supposed to ensure that mining companies do not go beyond their concessions”, he stated.



The Deputy Minister maintained that the government is taking drastic yet legal measures to permanently address the destruction of water bodies by unscrupulous mining firms and persons.



These measures, he said, include the purchasing of speedboats for patrolling on waterbodies, the training of river wardens and provision of accoutrement and support to the anti-galamsey taskforce christened Operation Halt II.

“As a government we are not relenting in the operations of Operation Halt II. Activities to clamp down people who are determined to go their way to destroy our river bodies,” he said.



The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu appealed to the committees to “work diligently to ensure that whatever task is giving to us, we do it rightly so that the benefit we accrue will help these four regions. If we do that, it will elevate us from the poverty level to a level that we will claim to be rich”.



The Municipal Chief Executive of Walewale who is the chair of the committee in his area , Hon. Animeyaw Somo Lucky Basintale lauded the Ministry for its effort to improve the mining sector.



He noted that mining activities in the country are being regularized and that is due to the visionary leadership of the sector minister and his deputies.



He affirmed the commitment of the committee members toward supporting the Ministry to achieve its objective for the sector.