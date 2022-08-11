0
Fifteen disabled persons receive support from government

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

The Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly has presented various items to 15 disabled persons to support their trading activities and prevent them from begging on the streets.

The items are refrigerators, polytanks, containers, assorted drinks, cement, sachet water, and roofing sheets, purchased from the Assembly’s Common Fund.

The beneficiaries were from communities including Ahodjo, Adoagyiri, Djankrom, Sakyikrom, Oparekrom, Dobro, Avaga, and Panpaso.

Madam Christiana Tamakloe, the Head of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development of the Assembly, who presented the items, said the Government was committed to assisting the disabled to be self-sufficient.

The donation formed part of the celebration of the Disabled Day.

