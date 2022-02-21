Fifteen medical practitioners of Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital undergo surgical training

Some of the participants at the training

Source: GNA

A two-Day training workshop on surgical operation for medical practitioners at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital has opened at Daboase in the Wassa-East District of the Western Region.

The workshop is under the auspices of Humanity First USA and Humanity First Ghana in collaboration with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital.



Eleven doctors from Northwestern University, Harvard University, University of Arizona and Laurie Children’s hospital arrived from the United States to administer the surgical training as part of their clinical volunteering services.



The training would imbue the medical Practitioners with surgical skills transfer during their operations.



The Medical Director of Humanity First-Ghana, Dr. Majeed Alhassan, outlined major interventions of Humanity First in the area of global health, water for life, orphan care and disaster relief programmes.

He said the first of its kind was done at Agona-Swedru but was put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Dr Alhassan said Humanity First would continue to play its role as a world-wide disaster response and human resource development organisation in all the 52 countries without recourse to religion or creed.



He said the organisation had provided relief services such as water for life, setting up medical laboratories, medical supply containers as well as annual Ghana surgical mission to Daboase since 2006.



Similar services and projects have benefitted countries such as Liberia, Guatemala, Tanzania and the USA Food Bank and Our Kids Our Future projects.

Dr Alhassan said the organisation had been running courses at the Ahmadiyya Mission Hospital at Daboase and called for feedback from doctors at the facility.



Dr. Fizan Abdullah, Lead Surgical doctor from the USA and Mission Head at the Lurie Children’s Hospital, said the team was in Ghana to cement the transfer of knowledge agreement with the hospital.



He said the team would further equip medical practitioners at the hospital with the requisite skills to deliver to improve upon condition of patients.



Dr Abdullah entreated the medical practitioners at the health facility to take advantage of the training to broaden their horizon.

The US Coordinator of Humanity First, Malik Saadat Ahmed said the organisation was all out to deepen its humanitarian services to the hospital.



He said the team would ensure that logistics, schedules and communication channels were improved to give assistance to the health facility.



A Resident doctor in charge of Howard Medical General Surgery in the US, Dr.Ben Allar took the trainees through effective performance in anesthestics during surgical operations.



He asked the trainees to follow the correct procedure while performing a pre-anesthesia evaluation on a patient.

This, Dr Allar noted, would prevent intravascular rejection of local anaesthetic surgery.



The Medical Director at the Ahmadiyya Mission Hospital at Daboase, Dr Fareeda Adusei Wilson, in an interview, thanked the US team for the transfer of skills and knowledge.



She expressed the hope that the trainees would use ultra-modern sound gadgets in their line of duty.



Dr Wilson assured the US team of the hospital’s preparedness to tap their expertise to better improve services at the medical facility.