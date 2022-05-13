Fight against corruption lost on all fronts - Emmanuel Wilson Jnr

Chief crusader of the Crusaders Against Corruption, Emmanuel Wilson

The chief crusader of the Crusaders Against Corruption, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, has stated that Ghana has lost the fight against corruption in all facets of the country.



He said that the menace of corruption was now present in all sectors of the country including the political front, the judiciary as well as the law enforcement front, asaaseradio.com reports.



According to him, corruption has spread to all sectors in Ghana because the country's governance structure is too centralised.



“Anytime you live in a jurisdiction where there is a centralisation of power instead of decentralising power, you see that corruption will breed and no wonder Ghana is speedily losing the fight against corruption in all aspects.

“We are losing it at the political front, we are losing it at the judiciary, we are losing it at the law enforcers front with particular reference to the police, we are losing it even in our daily walk of life as people,” he said.



Wilson Jnr said that for Ghana to make any gains in the fight against corruption, which is robbing the country of its scarce resources, its constitution must be reviewed.



“And so if we indeed want to fight corruption what we need to do is to look and have a relook at the 1992 Constitution. Let us revisit the 1992 Constitution, it is important for us to realise that the 1992 Constitution was recreated to protect politicians and so this is a political constitution,” he noted.



