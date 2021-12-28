Fight in Parliament shows how MPs are committed to protecting Ghana’s development – MP

Bibiani Constituency's MP

Bibiani Constituency's MP, Alfred Obeng Boateng, has said the recent fistfight in Parliament demonstrates how committed the Members of Parliament are to safeguarding the country's interest.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to stop their criticism of the MPs regarding the recent fight over the E-levy and other unbecoming conducts.



Alfred Boateng who disclosed this in an interview on JoyNews said the fights in the Parliament were a result of the genuine desire of the majority and minority caucuses in parliament, to ensure that decisions taken are in the interest of the people of Ghana and could make their lives better off.



“I’m sure everybody knows that what went on, I mean that extend was wrong but we should also appreciate the fact that … we have two watchmen watching your property so even though the two watchmen you saw them fighting, you should also find out the intention.

“The intention was that the two watchmen wanted your property to be better protected so the intention was not wrong but the approach and process might be wrong,” he said.



He hinted that Ghanaians should rather commend the MPs for fighting for their interest and not criticize them.



“I think that we should applaud them [Members of Parliament] because they have the nation’s at heart,” he said.



“My one year stay in Parliament, I really have a lot of respect for Parliamentarians, all that we do in Parliament, you see that we still have the nation's interest is really paramount irrespective of what others say the nations interest from both party, I won’t say my party alone perhaps when it comes to performance how one will do it will vary and perhaps that will make my party stand tall but the intention of each and every parliamentarian,” he added.



The MP however indicated that the leadership from both sides of the house were putting in measures to ensure issues could be resolved without chaos.



“Going forward we will try to see how we will all dialogue and come into a compromise for the nation to benefit ultimately,” he said.