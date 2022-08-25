Fighting corruption: Be bold, name and shame corrupt officials - PRINPAG urges Journalists

Some key speakers at the forum

Journalists in Ghana have been urged not to relent in naming and shaming corrupt public and private officials since their exposures have over the years proven to be an effective deterrent to many. The Public Affairs and External Relations Officer-elect of the Private Newspaper (and Online News) Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Jeorge Wilson Kingson, stated this last Saturday, August 20, 2022, when he represented the Association at the maiden edition of an anti-corruption forum organized by the Agbogbomefia of Ho, Togbe Afede XIV as part of activities marking this year’s Te Za (Yam Festival).

Mr. Kingson, who is also the Secretary to the Ghana Anti-Corruption Institute (ACI) explained that PRINPAG is of the view that the fight against corruption can only be won when all hands come on deck collaboratively. He encouraged every individual and institution, including the media to play their roles effectively to curtail corruption in the country.



“The media must be bold in naming and shaming corrupt officials since such exposures have over the years proven to be an effective deterrent,” he noted.



He further stated that, PRINPAG, determined to nip corruption in the bud is willing to work with the relevant anti-corruption agencies to drastically improve the corruption index of the country.



On his part, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, urged Ghanaians to stop glorifying wealth from dubious sources. That, he said, would help significantly in the fight against corruption. The revered Chief also said it was important for people to respect those who worked hard in dignity and not just because of a certain lifestyle.



Togbe Afede said corruption was now the biggest bottleneck in the country’s path to development and the citizenry must never tolerate it for any reason but rather condemn it in no uncertain terms. He said the masses were suffering beyond description because the government had failed to develop the necessary conditions for the people to participate equally in the development process.

That, he said, had in turn led to the failure of the nation to fulfill the dreams of the founding fathers of the country and the predictions of the 1992 Constitution for all Ghanaians to enjoy the national cake without bias.



The Agbogbomefia said depriving some Ghanaians of development based on their tribal or political party affiliations was not a good recipe for peace and harmony in the country.



“Corruption is the main cause of underdevelopment in the country and this demands the attention of us all. We have to call the youth to be part of the fight against corruption as the country belongs to them. It is sad to see how students in universities fight among themselves when there’s a bigger battle to fight. Fight the things that endanger your future,” he advised the youth.



He further entreated Ghanaians to eschew laziness and embrace hard work as a requirement for wealth creation. The Agbogbomefia also used the occasion to clarify his decision to reject the ex-gratia paid to him as a member of the Council of State, emphasizing that he would reject any ex-gratia again if the opportunity presented itself.



“I returned the ex-gratia amount I was given not because I didn’t need the money; in fact, at that particular time, I needed money very badly to meet various family obligations. But I truly believe that money was not deserved.

“Yes, I will reject ex-gratia again if I have to because our country is a very poor country so anybody who sacrifices or who has offered to voluntarily work for this country must be very considerate,” he said.



Manasseh Awuni, in a presentation, said the culture of silence would not help in the fight against corruption. He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to expose corrupt acts in society promptly and without fear or favour.



“Let us rather look within ourselves and identify corrupt people among us and deal with them without delay,” he stressed.



Black Rasta also entreated Ghanaians to hold firmly onto the traditions and customs of their forebears, stick to the truth and fiercely fight corruption without compromise. He intimated that in the past, there was no corruption in the communities because the culprits were swiftly dealt with by the deities.



Black Rasta said society was now fraught with corruption because most Ghanaians had lost the values of their ancestors to corrupt Western cultures. He described as sad, the kind of leadership that was dominating the Ghanaian society with little consideration for the future generation to inherit.

“Our water bodies and forests are fast disappearing because of greed on the part of a few,” he added.



Black Rasta entreated members of the Council of State who benefited from the ex gratia award to emulate the example of Togbe Afede and demonstrate their patriotism by returning the money to the state.



The Deputy Chief Executive of XYZ Broadcasting Limited, Eric Ahianyo, urged Ghanaians to preserve and be proud of their native languages, which were synonymous with their culture. Ghana’s culture, he said, frowned on dishonesty and corruption and so cultural values must be adhered to in the fight against corruption, he maintained.



“Let us support our chiefs to boldly fight corruption and not become slaves to greedy politicians,” he said.