Fighting galamsey is everlasting and almost impossible just like corruption – ILAPI boss

Citizens on galamsey site

The Executive Director of the Institute of Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), has stated that the struggle against galamsey, like corruption, would be everlasting.

According to Mr. Peter Bismark Kwofie, corruption is tough to combat, and galamsey would follow in the same footsteps.



The policy expert stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s Frontline that we do not have to deceive ourselves.



He stated, “I want to state on record that the fight against galamsey, like corruption, is never-ending. No amount of institutions established to combat corruption and galamsey will be successful. We have every law. We have all of the state institutions. We have mining rules in place, yet people are still mining illegally. It is really straightforward and simple to do. However, these laws have been broken."



He was replying to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s newest findings and the alleged involvement of some key government officials.



He added that “The Frimpong-Boateng report is not new. As a think tank, we conducted various investigations and discovered that chiefs and politicians are members of the conspiracy. According to a CDD-Ghana study, some politicians indulge in galamsey during election seasons to raise funds for their campaigns. Some clergy, media personnel, and security personnel are among those involved.

However, political influence has grown. We notice that attorneys are now involved. It informs you that fighting galamsey will be incredibly difficult,” he continued.



He defined the war against galamsey as both political and economic, making it difficult for anyone to risk their presidency in the fight.



He stated that some political leaders are so powerful that dropping them is tough.



He also mentioned that the cultural factor and the role of chiefs in galamsey fighting cannot be neglected.



On the question of economics, he stated what the resolution would be in ensuring that people involved in galamsey are offered alternative livelihoods.

One of his disappointments was the report’s failure to identify anyone detained and prosecuted for galamsey.



He would have been relieved to learn that some people had been arrested and prosecuted.



He emphasised that while committing to fight galamsey provides hope, it is not the key tool in the struggle and that the president’s pledge to put his presidency on the line was political hyperbole.



He claimed that the administration had no clear policy in place to combat galamsey.