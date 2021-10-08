Fighting robbery: Ag. IGP directs increased Police presence around Financial institutions

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Acting Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. Akuffo Dampare, has directed all Regional Police Commanders to increase police presence in areas around financial institutions to curb robbery.

The move is to deal with the emerging trend where criminals on motorbikes trail persons who have withdrawn monies from the bank to rob them.



Ghana’s capital, Accra, and the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast have in the past few weeks witnessed such attacks where persons have been robbed of huge sums of monies in daylight robbery.

The Director-General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, speaking in an interview with Joy FM said the Police will make their presence felt in the banking areas very soon.



“The banking area becomes one of our key operational areas to ward off robbers and criminals. Now, they are looking for other soft targets elsewhere but the Police are rolling out a lot of programmes that will contain all.”