Fighting terrorism is the responsibility of the state, not the church – Rev. Opuni Frimpong

Terrorist activities on up-surge in West Africa

National Security Ministry issues directive to religious institutions



Former Christian Council Secretary calls for proactiveness in the battle against extremism



Former General Secretary of the Christian Council, Reverend Opuni Frimpong has called for proactive steps in battling terrorism.



According to him, there is a need for Ghana to be dynamic in its fight against extremism and terrorism on the back of an upsurge in the West African sub-region.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM following a letter issued by the Ministry of National Security urging religious institutions to take caution against terrorist attacks, Rev Frimpong said the church has a rather limiting role to play.



“With what has recently happened in Togo, we ought to be proactive. By being proactive we must increase education on extremism and how it can be prevented. We must not allow our churches and mosques to become breeding grounds for extremism. We see how some pastors speak ill against some religions by going to the extent of burning their books. Hate speech from both Christians and Muslims is something we should all guard against,” he stated.

While assuring the state’s effort to combat terrorism, the ministry of national security in its letter directed religious institutions to take some specific measures against terrorists and terrorism activities.



“These measures may include, but not limited to, the installation of CCTV cameras at designated places of worship, and engaging the services of approved Private security guards, among others.



“Although the above directive has become necessary, the Ministry of National Security assures you of our continuous resolve to institute measures aimed at safeguarding the peace and security of the country,” it stated.



Despite welcoming the ministry’s directive, Rev Opuni maintained the responsibility lies on the state to ensure security in the nation.



“If you say we should install CCTV cameras, I understand. It is understandable to say churches should provide security at their car parks to guard against thefts and other crimes. But when it comes to extremism, it is the responsibility of the state. I have read the statement and what I think is that the security agencies must put in place measures and provide us such information as well as educate the citizens on what to do.



“But if you leave it to us to take care of our security, it ought to be said that terrorism and violent extremism is beyond us. We, therefore, plead that the state institutions take full responsibility for the security of every Ghanaian wherever,” he stated.