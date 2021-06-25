Fighting to live: Sad story of the 9-year-old girl who crawls 1.5 kilometres to school everyday

Source: Peter Agengre, Contributor

Unlike some disabled children who would give up education and rather sit by roadsides to beg for alms, nine-year-old Agnes Mba from Dasabligo in the Upper East Region believes she can be a great person in future through education despite her condition.

Agnes Mba, a class one pupil, crawls on her knees to school 1.5 kilometers daily through a rough road and back.



She is a pupil at the ​Dasabligo Primary School in the Nabdam District.



She is unable to stand on her feet nor walk because she lost the effective use of his lower limbs at the age of 3 months when they became paralyzed



Because of her condition, she did not enroll in school early. Agnes, therefore, crawls on her knees to school on daily basis.



She would sometimes have to support herself with both hands to crawl to school and back home. She crawls for a minimum of 3km daily in search of education. Whenever it rains or there is hot sunshine, it becomes a double tragedy for Agnes.

Speaking to Peter Agengre, the reporter, her mother explained that she sometimes carries her daughter on her back to school. Mrs Mba, told us that despite her daughter's condition, Agnes still helps with house chores.



Agnes’ father Abanberinga Mba explained that “When she was growing up, she had difficulty in looking straight at an object. Her neck was still not strong. After some years, there was improvement on her neck and eyes but she could not walk. We tried local treatments to no avail.



"We visited the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital but we were referred to a bones specialist at Bawku. But we couldn’t go because we knew we cannot even pay for any service. So that’s how come she is in this condition.”







He added that his daughter believes that looking unhappy would not change her situation and for that matter is always seen smiling while studying her books.

Madam Christiana Azuyema, the class one teacher of the School tells us she is very active and participatory in class.



“Agnes is good in class. She is always happy whenever her colleagues are writing something on the board. She always want to also do so. She always play with her colleagues in class. Her problem is how to come to school. So we would be happy if any assistance is given to her," Madam Christiana Azuyema pleaded.



According to the family, the Nabdam District Assembly supported them with a tricycle a year ago but it is non-functional at the moment.







For now, Agnes would have to continue to crawl to school until any assistance comes her way.

To help assist Agnes, kindly find below the details:



Reporter's contact: Peter Agengre - 0245768733



Father's Momo Account: Mba Abane



MOMO Number: 0545184353



Watch her video submitted by Peter Agengre below: